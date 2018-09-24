

CTV Barrie





In just four weeks voters will head to the polls for the municipal election prompting candidates to ramp up their campaign efforts.

In the city of Barrie there are 41 candidates vying for the ten seats, along with the mayor’s chair, that are up for grabs.

Entrepreneur and Ward 4 hopeful Bryan Harris is trying to carve his path to city hall by knocking on every single door “twice.”

“You have to introduce yourself, let people know who you are,” said Harris.

Avery Konda is hoping to represent his community with a view from the Ward 1 seat.

“It’s amazing that we’re so engaged in the community, and it’s also tough because there are nine people running. But I work hard and I don’t think anyone can out-work me,” he said.

Among Konda’s rivals is one with a legacy last name. Shaughna Ainsworth is fighting to finish what her mother, Councillor Bonnie Ainsworth, started.

In the city’s south-end a retired paramedic is trying to find a new way to serve her community. Natalie Harris hopes to take down veteran councillor Steve Trotter. “I’ve been trekking around the entire ward meeting people and shaking hands."

In Ward 10 incumbent Mike McCann was on the verge on acclamation until two candidates squeezed in their papers before the registration deadline. McCann hopes his work ethic will earn him another term.

“I think people are buying into my passion, buying into that I’ve been on the balls of my feet working really hard, answering on the calls,” he said. “I’m doing this because I want to help Barrie grow and I believe I can make Barrie better.”

Ontarians will head to the polls on October 22.