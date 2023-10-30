Campaign against human trafficking accelerates with new rig's highway debut in Ontario

A new 'rig' wrapped in human trafficking awareness messaging will now be rolling on Ontario's highways.

Since 2019, the Women's Trucking Federation of Canada has been behind the wheel of an awareness campaign called Know Human Trafficking, offering a free online course to educate truckers and the public on the signs of human trafficking.

The latest 'rolling billboard' unveiled at the King City ONroute on Monday is the 28th rig to be introduced in Ontario, in an effort to get the messaging out in the public eye.

"Things are worse now, and partly that's due to Covid and people being locked up and having nowhere to go," said Shelley Walker, Women's Trucking Federation of Canada CEO. "Domestic violence is also classified as human trafficking. Those numbers have definitely increased."

Reported human trafficking cases to police hit its ten-year high in 2019, with over 500 reported cases, according to Statistics Canada.

From 2019 to 2021, reported cases maintained that level.

"Government Levels, various levels are starting to pay more attention," Walker added. "I'd like to see more attention given to survivors and their voices because I think they're the key in leading training and helping others get out of this."

Human trafficking continues to be one of the toughest crimes to spot and remains severely underreported, according to experts.

According to Statistics Canada, human trafficking accounted for 0.01 per cent of all police-reported crimes from 2011 to 2021.

"It is the third largest growing crime within the country, behind guns and drugs," said Sarah Bowers-Peter with the Ontario Association of Crime Stoppers. "We know this is going to be an ongoing problem in our communities for the foreseeable future."

The new rig showcases some hand signals that victims can display to indicate needing help.

Bowers-Peter said one of the reasons why the crime is so underreported is that people aren't educated enough on human trafficking or struggle to identify the signs.

"They are not sure, or they assume it's just something between two people, and it's not their business," she said. "That's where Crime Stoppers asks you to come forward and make it your business."

The campaign is now officially partnering with ONroute.

Forty-million people are estimated to travel through the 23 ONroute locations in Ontario annually.

With several located in well-known human trafficking corridors, the company said becoming an official partner was an essential step for it.

"As a woman, as a mother and most importantly, as a steward of people," said Melanie Teed-Murch, ONroute CEO. "This is something that we are a community, and we are in 23 communities across Ontario. It's incumbent upon all of us."

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, experts say always to contact local authorities or Crime Stoppers and not approach them.

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline's confidential service is available 24/7 by phone and online to connect victims and survivors with social services or law enforcement. They also accept tips from the public.