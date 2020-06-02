Advertisement
'Call before you dig,' Gravenhurst Fire reminds residents after gas line ruptured
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 11:52AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 2, 2020 11:55AM EDT
Enbridge Gas and Gravenhurst Fire crews attend a gas leak in the area of John St. South and James St. West in Gravenhurst on Tues., June 2, 2020. (Gravenhurst Fire/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Crews are working to control a leak in Gravenhurst after a gas line ruptured at a property on Tuesday morning.
Gravenhurst Fire took to social media, posting that no properties have had to evacuate because of the situation in the area of James Street West and John Street South in Gravenhurst.
Crews are assessing with air monitoring equipment.
"A good reminder to call before you dig," reads the post on Twitter.