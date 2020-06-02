BARRIE, ONT. -- Crews are working to control a leak in Gravenhurst after a gas line ruptured at a property on Tuesday morning.

Gravenhurst Fire took to social media, posting that no properties have had to evacuate because of the situation in the area of James Street West and John Street South in Gravenhurst.

Crews are assessing with air monitoring equipment.

"A good reminder to call before you dig," reads the post on Twitter.