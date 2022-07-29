Caledon police investigating serious collision on Highway 9

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 9.

Caledon OPP and emergency crews were called in around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy. 9, between Mt. Wolfe and Mt. Pleasant Roads.

Paramedics transported the lone motorcyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have closed the section of Hwy. 9 while officers continue their investigation.