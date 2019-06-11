Featured
Caledon man faces criminal charge after receiving parking ticket
No parking traffic sign pictured. (CTV News Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 11:18AM EDT
Police say a parking ticket escalated to a criminal charge for a Caledon man.
OPP officers allege the man confronted a parking enforcement officer on Saturday in the area of Learmont Avenue and Abbotside Way after being issued the ticket.
The 31-year-old man is facing an assault charge and is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court next month.