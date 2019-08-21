

Kim Phillips with files from Roger Klein, CTV Barrie





It's going to be an unforgettable experience for many of the performers hitting the stage at Theatre Orangeville.

Today was the last full day of rehearsals before the cast performs A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The production is all about inclusion, from audience participation to the performers on the stage.

"This is the first time we have brought them together to work with professional actors and other folks. So there are no differences, and the whole production celebrates ability within the community," artistic director David Nairn says.

The cast of 24 includes professional actors and non-professional actors with all levels of developmental disabilities.

The theatre has been creating performance opportunities for adults living with challenges for more than a decade in an effort to break down barriers.

The production is a dream come true for everyone involved, like actor Dakota Duguid. "I am just so grateful to be part of this show because it's such a big deal. It's huge. It's so fun."

The show opens at the outdoor waterfront stage on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Island Lake on Hurontario Street South.

Audience members will need to bring a lawn chair for the Shakespeare romantic comedy.

Five shows are scheduled, rain or shine, with the final performance on Sunday.

