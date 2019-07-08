

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are looking for a man accused of a break-in at a home in the city's north end.

Police say the break-and-enter happened on Sunday between 8:15 and 10:30 in the morning on Ottaway Crescent.

They say no one was home at the time of the break-in, but when the homeowners returned, they found that several rooms had been ransacked with electronics, jewelry and British pounds stolen.

Police say the suspect's image was captured on camera when he tried to exchange the British pounds at the Georgian Mall shortly after the alleged robbery.

He is described as a 25-year-old white man, with acne scars on his face, brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.