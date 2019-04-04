

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for two suspects after a brazen daytime robbery at a busy plaza in Barrie on Thursday afternoon.

Barrie officers say two men entered the Freedom Mobile on Essa Road armed with a knife and demanded phones from the store.

Officers allege the suspects fled with two black garbage bags full of merchandise.

The employee in the store was alone and not injured.

Police say the men drove off in a dark-coloured sports car.

The suspects are described as two men of East-Asian decent, one in a red sweater and one in a grey sweater. Both had their faces covered.

The forensics unit along with the Canine and Criminal Investigations Units were called.

Police are checking nearby store security cameras and ask anyone with information to contact them.