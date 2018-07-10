

CTV Barrie





An investigation into a fire at a Bradford house on July 1 is now being treated as suspicious.

Investigators say the blaze broke out at the home on Moore Street between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Fire officials say there was damage to the upper level of the home.

No one was injured and a damage estimate is not known.

South Simcoe police are asking anyone with information or security camera video to contact them.