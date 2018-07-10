Featured
Bradford house fire suspicious: police
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate what caused an early morning house fire in Bradford on July 1, 2018 (CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 3:59PM EDT
An investigation into a fire at a Bradford house on July 1 is now being treated as suspicious.
Investigators say the blaze broke out at the home on Moore Street between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Fire officials say there was damage to the upper level of the home.
No one was injured and a damage estimate is not known.
South Simcoe police are asking anyone with information or security camera video to contact them.