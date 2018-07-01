Featured
OFM investigating early morning house fire in Bradford
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 6:38PM EDT
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to help determine the cause of an early morning house fire in Bradford.
The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at a home on Moore Street.
Fire officials say there was damage to the upper level of the home.
No one was injured in the blaze and there is no damage estimate.
The investigation continues.