Bradford boy with sweet intentions sparks missing person search
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 11:51AM EDT
Flower bouquet. (Anton Mislawsky/Pexels)
BARRIE -- An eight-year-old boy with good intentions sparked a missing person search on Tuesday.
South Simcoe Police say the Bradford boy's mother called to report her son was missing around noon, igniting a missing child investigation.
The boy was found in good health inside a Walmart store on Holland Street.
Police say he took a secret trip to the store to shop for a Mother's Day gift.
Police advised the child to chat with an adult before making any shopping trips in the future.
Police say this incident is a good reminder for parents.
"With children being out of school and staying home, it's important to revisit personal safety tips."