BARRIE -- An eight-year-old boy with good intentions sparked a missing person search on Tuesday.

South Simcoe Police say the Bradford boy's mother called to report her son was missing around noon, igniting a missing child investigation.

The boy was found in good health inside a Walmart store on Holland Street.

Police say he took a secret trip to the store to shop for a Mother's Day gift.

Police advised the child to chat with an adult before making any shopping trips in the future.

Police say this incident is a good reminder for parents.

"With children being out of school and staying home, it's important to revisit personal safety tips."