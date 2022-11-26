Bracebridge resort convicted of shoreline dredging without permit

From May 2018 to July 2019, High Falls Resort improperly dredged and filled the shoreline of its property with several loads of sand to create a beach for its guests (supplied). From May 2018 to July 2019, High Falls Resort improperly dredged and filled the shoreline of its property with several loads of sand to create a beach for its guests (supplied).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier as the country remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn't deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver