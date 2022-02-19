Bracebridge group feeds food banks by supporting P.E.I potato farmers
A group of people in Bracebridge are helping out local food banks while helping out neighbours across Canada.
The Bracebridge Rotary Club is working to distribute unused potatoes from Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) to help out food banks.
The potato industry in P.E.I. has faced challenges following a recent decision by the federal government to suspend shipments of fresh potatoes to the United States.
The shipment was suspended after food inspectors discovered potato wart in two fields back in October. Potato wart impacts the yield of crops but poses no health risk to humans.
Paul Hammond from the Bracebridge Rotary Club says the initiative began on a road trip to Florida.
"I heard on the radio that someone in Montreal bought a skid of potatoes and gave them to food banks," Hammond says.
Hammond then began rallying neighbouring rotary clubs and utilized a government grant to replicate the donation in the Muskoka area.
Truckloads of potatoes were delivered to local food banks and church groups.
Nearly 50,000 pounds of potatoes were unloaded in Bracebridge on Saturday.
Sam Robinson, president of Manna Food Bank says the items will go a long way.
"We've got a whole lot of potatoes at the food bank," Robinson says.
"Our clients have the option of requesting from a grocery list, and they fill it out is potatoes they're very popular we go through a whole lot of them."
Ricky Sanderson owns Sanderson's Potatoes on Prince Edward Island.
The rotary club chose Sanderson's potato farm after shipments of fresh potatoes from the province to the United States were paused, resulting in crops going to waste.
"It helps, but as you can see, it doesn't make a big dent for me, and I'm left here wondering what I'm going to do with these potatoes," Sanderson says.
Last week the United States announced the resumption of shipments of P.E.I. potatoes to Puerto Rico.
In the meantime, Sanderson's Potatoes are expected to be distributed to hundreds of families across Muskoka over the coming weeks.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa police push ahead to end trucker convoy protest, more arrests made
Officers arrested dozens more people Saturday as protesters resumed their standoff with police as part of a ramped up crackdown on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in Ottawa. As of Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police said they had made 170 arrests so far.
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police clear protesters from in front of Parliament
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.
Speedskater Weidemann named Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer
Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremonies of Beijing's Winter Olympics on Sunday.
Ottawa's police chief says criminal investigations into 'Freedom Convoy' will continue for months
Ottawa's interim police chief says the investigation into the three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa will continue for 'months to come.'
At least 76 financial accounts frozen since Emergencies Act invoked: Mendicino
Dozens of accounts with financial services firms have been frozen under new powers granted by the Emergencies Act over the past five days, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Saturday.
Two injured as helicopter crashes into the ocean near Miami Beach
A helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near the Miami Beach shore on Saturday, according to a tweet by Miami Beach Police.
Investigating Canadian YouTube rival Rumble and its growing popularity among the world's far right
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: W5's Kevin Newman investigates why Rumble, a social media platform started by a Canadian, is attracting the attention of many Republican elites in America, including Donald Trump.
Atlantic
-
Protest convoy rolling through southwestern N.S. on 3-day campaign
Close to 150 people gathered in a parking lot at the Greenwood Mall early Saturday morning for a protest convoy intended to pressure government to end mandatory pandemic health measures.
-
Anti-mandate protests return to N.B. legislature as province enters Level 1
Anti-mandate protestors met at various locations around New Brunswick Saturday to travel for a second weekend of demonstrations at the provincial legislature.
-
N.S. reports 60 people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Saturday
Nova Scotia is reporting 60 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Four arrested in Quebec City 'freedom' protests, vehicles allowed to stay overnight
Quebec City police (SPVQ) say four arrests have been made so far: two were charged under the Criminal Code for assault and indecent action, and two others were charged for infractions of the city's Peace and Good Order regulations.
-
Quebec health director considering dropping mask mandates in schools
Mask mandates in Quebec schools could soon be ended, according to the province’s Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau, who told La Presse health authorities are considering the move.
-
Quebec police investigate suspicious deaths of man and woman in Eastern Townships
Police are investigating two suspicious deaths in Dunham, in the Eastern Townships.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police arrest 170 people, retake Wellington Street from convoy protesters in downtown Ottawa
Police have arrested 170 people over the past two days as officers moved in to clear "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators off Wellington Street for the first time in three weeks.
-
Ottawa's police chief says criminal investigations into 'Freedom Convoy' will continue for months
Ottawa's interim police chief says the investigation into the three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa will continue for 'months to come.'
-
Ottawa police urge parents to remove children from protest zone
Ottawa police said officers are seeing young children being "brought to the front of the police operation" on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Toronto sees police presence, road closures after trucks in support of Ottawa protest turned away
For the third Saturday in a row, Toronto police implemented extensive road closures around the city’s downtown area ahead of potential protests.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police arrest 170 people, retake Wellington Street from convoy protesters in downtown Ottawa
Police have arrested 170 people over the past two days as officers moved in to clear "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators off Wellington Street for the first time in three weeks.
-
Ontario continues to report reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, 14 additional deaths
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 continued to drop Saturday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
Kitchener
-
Roadways reopened in Perth County, Wellington County streets remain closed
Perth County roadways have reopened after strong winds and heavy snow hindered local driving conditions on Saturday.
-
Ford says he'll follow top doctor's advice on lifting Ontario's mask mandates which could come by mid-March
Premier Doug Ford’s decision on whether or not to lift mask mandates in public places in Ontario will be based on the advice of the province’s top doctor, who said that the recommendation could come as soon as mid-March.
-
Significant weather event declared in Woolwich Township, all roads closed
The Township of Woolwich declared a significant weather event and all roadways were closed to traffic on Saturday.
London
-
New mural allows Afzaal family legacy to live on
A new memorial to the Afzaal family who were killed last June in an alleged hate-motivated attack was unveiled on Saturday morning in the White Oaks mall.
-
'Proud of her': Family and Friends support Kristen Bujnowski who finishes 5th at Olympics
The excitement was palpable inside the Caradoc Legion in Mount Brydges, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
Road closures, potential traffic interruptions as convoy of about 200 vehicles travels through London, Ont.
Police are warning of traffic interruptions as a convoy of about 200 vehicles rolls through London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police arrest 170 people, retake Wellington Street from convoy protesters in downtown Ottawa
Police have arrested 170 people over the past two days as officers moved in to clear "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators off Wellington Street for the first time in three weeks.
-
FOLLOW LIVE
FOLLOW LIVE | Latest updates: Police clear protesters from in front of Parliament
Police are ramping up their operations in Ottawa, making arrests and squaring off with the protesters who have been encamped in the downtown core for weeks.
-
Ottawa police push ahead to end trucker convoy protest, more arrests made
Officers arrested dozens more people Saturday as protesters resumed their standoff with police as part of a ramped up crackdown on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrations in Ottawa. As of Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police said they had made 170 arrests so far.
Windsor
-
West Windsor businesses beg for help as protest barricades block sales
The week after protestors were removed from blocking the Ambassador Bridge was worse for business than the week leading up to police action, according to several business owners along Huron Church Road.
-
Ontario continues to report reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, 14 additional deaths
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 continued to drop Saturday to a low Ontario has not seen since early January.
-
SIU clears Windsor police officer in Amherstburg crash
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge a Windsor officer after a man suffered head injuries and broken bones following a crash in Amherstburg last October.
Calgary
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
Calgarians call for an end to 'unnecessary and inappropriate' restrictions protests
Many of the protesters who spend their Saturdays screaming about health measures, masks, Justin Trudeau and vaccines are fed up. And many Calgarians say they're fed up with the protesters.
-
Cochrane RCMP search for suspect who they say became violent over COVID-19 rules
Police in Cochrane are looking for the public's help to identify a man who punched an employee at a local restaurant after they say he refused to abide by current public health rules.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert Paralympian hoping for medal haul in Beijing
Prince Albert’s Brittany Hudak is going to her third Olympic Games when the 2022 Winter Paralympics begin on March 4 in Beijing.
-
Public Complaints Commission finds no wrongdoing by Saskatoon police officers in Evan Penner arrest
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation into the July 4th 2020 incident between SPS and Evan Penner shows no improper conduct by the officers involved.
-
Ryan Meili stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Ryan Meili has announced he is stepping down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.
-
Fourth weekend of convoy protests in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program started
Vehicle convoys from across the province converged downtown near the legislature grounds as protesters gathered for a "Liberty March."
-
'It's our time': Local beer supports women's involvement in sports
A local brewery partnership is helping support women's involvement in sports.
Vancouver
-
Province says recovery may take longer for some B.C. farms as flood support funds start being issued
The province says cheques have already been handed out to some agricultural operations in B.C. that were devastated by last fall’s floods, as part of a $228-million recovery program. While the government is still processing applications, the agriculture minister said Saturday not all farms will likely be able to get producing again this year.
-
B.C. biotech firm develops COVID-19 antibody, gets U.S. authorization
A local biotech company has discovered another antibody that will soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients.
-
Anti-mandate protesters gather near B.C. border crossing for second straight weekend
Hundreds of protesters converged on the intersection of 176 Street and 8th Avenue in south Surrey on Saturday as police set up checkpoints to keep demonstrators away from the Pacific Highway border crossing for the second straight weekend.