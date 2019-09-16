Featured
Both drivers allegedly test positive for drug use after collision
Breathalyzer test for cannabis users? Washington State University researchers are working on a device designed to detect marijuana on the breath of motorists. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 2:23PM EDT
Police are reminding motorists that "impaired is impaired" after officers allege that two drivers tested positive for THC.
South Simcoe Police responded to a collision in Innisfil on Friday afternoon on St. John's Road.
Police say both vehicles were driven from the scene of the crash to a nearby private driveway before officers arrived.
The officers claim they detected signs of marijuana use and gave both drivers roadside tests.
As a result, an 18-year-old Innisfil man and 21-year-old Etobicoke man received three-day licence suspensions.
The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.