

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police are reminding motorists that "impaired is impaired" after officers allege that two drivers tested positive for THC.

South Simcoe Police responded to a collision in Innisfil on Friday afternoon on St. John's Road.

Police say both vehicles were driven from the scene of the crash to a nearby private driveway before officers arrived.

The officers claim they detected signs of marijuana use and gave both drivers roadside tests.

As a result, an 18-year-old Innisfil man and 21-year-old Etobicoke man received three-day licence suspensions.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.