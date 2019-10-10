Featured
Bolton man charged with child pornography offences
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 11:42AM EDT
A four-month child exploitation investigation has led to the arrest of a Bolton man.
Provincial police searched a home on Thursday and seized computer devices that they claim contain child sexual abuse material.
The 28-year-old man faces three counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of making it available.
He is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.
Police are continuing the investigation.