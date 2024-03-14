BARRIE
Barrie

    Bolton homes hit by string of break-and-enters

    A recent string of break-and-enters has police seeking the public's help.

    Two residential break-ins, in the area of Cedargrove Road and Evans Ridge in Bolton, occurred between the hours of 2:30 a.m. on March 7 and 7:20 p.m. on March 8.

    In each event, the suspect(s) gained entry by physical force while nobody was home, and cash and jewelry were stolen.

    Just hours later, on March 9, police were summoned to a third break-in on Pattulo Drive in Caledon.

    This break-in occurred between the hours of 1 p.m. on March 8 and 2:30 p.m. on March 9.

    Once again, physical force was used to gain entry to the home and cash and jewellery were stolen.

    Anyone with information regarding these incidents, please contact the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) at (905) 584-2241.

    You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

    When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous and never have to testify. Investigators are also looking for surveillance footage in those areas between March 7 to March 9.

