Body found in river prompts investigation by Orillia OPP

Orillia OPP are investigating a death after a body was discovered in a river in Ramara Township on Saturday.

At around 3:45 p.m., the OPP, along with emergency services and Ramara Fire, responded to a report of a deceased male located in the Severn River near a residence on Rama Road.

The deceased was identified as a 30-year-old male from Orillia. A post-mortem has been scheduled at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

While the investigation is ongoing, police say this is a non-suspicious death, and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crimestoppers.