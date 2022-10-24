Bloody images shown at McKee murder trial from inside the Simcoe County home

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

The first-degree murder trial of Brad McKee, accused of taking his father's life in 2019, entered its second week in Barrie.

On Monday, the jury saw more bloody images from the night 59-year-old Bill McKee died, on Feb. 11, 2019.

The court heard the conclusion of testimony from a former OPP forensic identification officer, who described pictures she took in the days following his death inside his Penetanguishene home.

The images appeared to show bloodstains and drag marks in several areas of the house, including the hallway, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom, where it's believed Bill took his last breaths.

The witness also showed pictures of a bloody hunting knife allegedly found under a bedroom dresser, and a pocket knife in the hallway.

During cross-examination, however, she testified the hunting knife was not correctly placed in the evidence bag.

The defence showed the jury pictures of what appeared to be cannabis and pills on a kitchen table, believed to belong to Brad McKee. It also displayed images of his basement bedroom and rec room in disarray, littered with sketches, paperwork, syringes and several prescription medication bottles.

The trial for the 31-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father will resume Tuesday with more witnesses expected to take the stand.