Bitterly cold arctic air sweeps Muskoka
Temperatures could reach -40C in parts of central Ontario on Wednesday morning.
According to Environment Canada, Parry Sound-Muskoka will be one region hit with bitterly cold arctic air.
An extreme cold warning has been issued for the following communities:
- Bracebridge
- Gravenhurst
- Huntsville
- Baysville
- Port Carling
- Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound
- Rosseau
- Killbear Park
The weather agency says temperatures will be a minimum of -27C to -34C, with wind chill values reaching upwards of -40C.
Extreme cold warnings have also been issued for much of Simcoe County and Dufferin County, with temperatures topping -33C with windchill.
According to Environment Canada, the following communities in Simcoe County are at risk of extreme cold conditions:
- Barrie
- Collingwood
- Hillsdale
- Midland
- Coldwater
- Orr Lake
- Orillia
- Lagoon City
- Washago
- Innisfil
- New Tecumseth
- Angus
Dufferin communities issued an extreme cold warning include:
- Orangeville
- Grand Valley
- Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne
- Mansfield
- Northern Dufferin County
Environment Canada says those most at risk from the extreme cold are young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.
The weather agency noted that if you need to be outside, dress warmly with layers that you can remove if you get too warm, the outer layer should be wind resistant.
They say that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.