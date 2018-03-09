

The Canadian Press





Two of Canada's biggest internet service providers are preparing to increase their monthly subscriber prices.

Rogers Communications will raise prices for most of its current internet plans by $8 a month, starting Monday.

For its lowest-price plan, there will be a smaller increase of $4 per month a package that delivers speeds of less than 20 megabytes per second.

In April, Bell Canada will increase its internet prices by $5 a month for Ontario customers and by $3 a month for its customers in Quebec.

Bell will also increase internet overage charges to $4 per extra gigabyte, from $3 per gigabyte.

Representatives for both companies said in separate emails that the price adjustments help fund improvements in the reach and capabilities of their networks.