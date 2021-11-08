Bears in Orillia neighbourhood escape back to safety after dark

Barrie, Ont. -

Police kept a close eye on a couple of bears that climbed a tree in an Orillia park until the mama and her cub finally scaled back down and made their way into the woods after dark.

Provincial police officers and the Ministry of Natural Resources monitored the situation for hours to ensure the animals made it safely back into the wooded area.

The sighting early Monday afternoon prompted police to take extra precautions at four nearby schools in the city's north end.

Provincial police say Orchard Park Public School, Orillia Secondary School, Lions Oval Public School, and Samuel-De-Champlain were placed in a hold and secure as a precaution after the bears were spotted near Park Street.

When the school day ended, police gave permission for students and staff to end the security lockdown, but requested parents pick up any students who typically walk home.

Police asked the public to avoid the area near Orillia Secondary School to allow for the safe "retrieval of the bears."