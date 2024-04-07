'Battle of the Badges' charity hockey game raises 300 pounds of food for local food bank

South Simcoe Police officers and Bradford West Gwillimbury firefighters faced off in their 'Battle of the Badges' charity hockey game Saturday night.

Each squad had 18 players competing in the event held at the Bradford Leisure Centre.

After three hard-fought periods, the BWG firefighters defeated the SSPS 6-1.

The event raised 300 pounds of food for Bradford's Helping Hand Food Bank as well as $1580 in monetary donations.