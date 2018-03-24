

CTV Barrie





A Barrie woman is facing several charges after driving the wrong way on Highway 400.

Provincial police say they were notified around 2:03 a.m. Saturday about a vehicle travelling north bound in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township.

Responding officers located and stopped the vehicle a short time later on Vasey Road in Tiny Township. During the investigation officers determined the woman had been drinking and driving.

The 40 year-old woman has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Driving while having Care or Control over 80 mgs and Drive wrong way.

The woman’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and her driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.