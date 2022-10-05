Barrie Sports Hall of Fame adds new inductees, including one posthumously

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Videos of protests in Iran leak despite internet bans

Videos of revolts and unrest started to flood the internet when Iranian protestors flocked to the streets in response to the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman allegedly detained for wearing her hijab improperly.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver