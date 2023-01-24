Barrie's Youth Haven hosts Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

On any given night, more than 7,000 youth in Ontario experience homelessness - and here in Barrie, Youth Haven wants to help those who have no place to call home.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a walk on February 25.

It gives people the opportunity to get a glimpse of what life on the streets can be like for homeless youth.

The walk starts at Barrie city hall and moves through the downtown core - an area frequented by youth seeking shelter.

"Last year, we supported and kept 121 youth from actually sleeping on the streets. We had 64 youths that we worked with to provide them shelter and educational support, and employment support. Sixty-four of the youths found permanent housing and or went back to their families," said Lucy Gowers of Youth Haven.

The Coldest Night of the Year walk has a goal of raising $80,000 dollars to help with programs and housing for youth struggling on the street.