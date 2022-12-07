Barrie's transit system receives more than $1.1 million boost from province

The City of Barrie's transit system got a significant boost of more than $1.1 million from the Ontario government to deliver safe and reliable services for residents.

Barrie is among several regional municipalities to receive funding as part of Phase 4 of the federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.

Phase 4 aims to help municipal transit systems address the costs associated with the pandemic.

"This funding, on top of what has already been provided, will help ensure reliable transportation options are available for everyone, whether you're going to work, school or the grocery store," said York-Simcoe MPP and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney.

While Barrie will receive the biggest portion locally, multiple other cities and towns also received funding, including:

Orillia $248,957

Owen Sound $145,599

Collingwood $81,853

Innisfil $58,540

Orangeville $50,241

Penetanguishene $32,630

Midland $31,301

Huntsville $26,339

Wasaga Beach $23,840

Bracebridge $22,039

Muskoka $7,239

Bradford West Gwillimbury, Caledon, Meaford, New Tecumseth, and Parry Sound will each receive $5,000, respectively.

Municipalities can use the funding allocations to cover revenue losses, operating expenses, and provincial transit priority projects, including fare and service integration and On-Demand transit.