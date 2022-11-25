Barrie resident lights up neighbourhood with holiday light show

With one month to go until Christmas, a south-end Barrie neighbourhood is once again being lit up brighter than Rudolph's nose.

As he has for many years, resident Dino Sangiuliano kicked off his annual holiday light show at his home. The longtime resident says it takes him weeks to put together.

"It puts people in the Christmas spirit, it puts me in the Christmas spirit, and it's just a good time of year to see people happy for a change," says Sangiuliano. "It's just a great hobby, I needed something to keep my mind busy, and this definitely does that."

Sangiuliano says the show allows him to combine two of his biggest passions: his love for Christmas and his strong knowledge of computers, as the lights require programming to be displayed correctly.

"It's something that started off small and became very popular, and to see the kids, a lot of times they will come here and literally dance in the driveway," he says. "It's kind of cool to watch the kids and see a smile on their faces."

Every year he asks for donations to the Make a Wish Foundation for anyone who comes by his property, which is located on Violet Street.

