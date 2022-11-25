Barrie resident lights up neighbourhood with holiday light show

A south-end Barrie resident is continuing his annual tradition of lighting up his house to the fullest for the holidays, kicking it off on Fri. Nov. 25, 2022 (Dave Erskine/CTV News Barrie) A south-end Barrie resident is continuing his annual tradition of lighting up his house to the fullest for the holidays, kicking it off on Fri. Nov. 25, 2022 (Dave Erskine/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver