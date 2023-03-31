Barrie Public Library is committed to reducing period poverty

The Barrie Public Library has recently taken another step in reducing barriers for the community.

To help lessen menstrual poverty, all washrooms at all locations now offer pads and tampons free to the public.

Period poverty, as defined by the United Nations Sexual and Reproductive Health Agency (UNFA), is "the struggle many low-income women and girls face while trying to afford menstrual products."

"We recognize that period poverty is a real concern for many in our community," said Lauren Jessop, the library's CEO. "The library is proud to support this movement for free menstrual product availability across the country."

Many public institutions, including the Simcoe County District School Board, have undertaken similar initiatives.

Jessop points out library's Strategic Plan prioritizes both inclusion and reducing barriers.

"We're continually taking steps towards this goal, and providing free menstrual products is just one more step," said Jessop.

The library moved to a fine-free book return model in July 2020 in order to offer accessible and equitable service.

It opened on the GO Kiosks at East Bayfield Community Centre and Allandale Recreation Centre last year to increase convenience and accessibility.