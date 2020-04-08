BARRIE -- Two men are facing charges after an alleged assault and police pursuit on Wednesday morning in Barrie.

Officers say they were called to a house on Penetanguishene Street just after 9 a.m. and began looking for suspects accused of attacking someone inside the home.

Residents told CTV News they saw two men running through yards and hopping over fences.

Police say the K9 unit found one suspect near Berczy and Worsley streets. A second man was located a short time later.

Both of the accused are in custody.

Police say the victim was unhurt but shaken by the ordeal.

Investigators have no motive for the alleged attack, but believe this is an isolated incident.