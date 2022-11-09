Barrie police shut down Dunlop Street for ongoing investigation

Dunlop Street between Owen and Mulcaster in Barrie is closed due to an ongoing police investigation. David Sullivan/CTV News Dunlop Street between Owen and Mulcaster in Barrie is closed due to an ongoing police investigation. David Sullivan/CTV News

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade

Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.

Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections

Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

  • Family of London, Ont. homicide victim speak out

    Family and friends of Dan Fawcett continue to come to grips with his death this past weekend. “It’s been tough on all of us,” says Stephanie Fawcett, the niece of Dan Fawcett. “Not only to come to terms with the fact that he’s gone, but how it happened.”

    Daniel Fawcett is seen in this photo posted to social media in December 2021. (Source: Facebook)

  • Family stranded at London, Ont. airport spend thousands to get home

    By the time they got to Toronto Sunday night, Krystle Linic and her grandmother could smile, but getting to that point was an ordeal. Linic, her parents, and grandmother had booked a roundtrip flight from Edmonton to London so they could be at Linic's great-aunt's funeral. Getting out of Edmonton was no issue, but flying home was a frustrating and expensive process.

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver