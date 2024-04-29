Barrie police seek alleged car-bombing suspect

An alleged suspect has been identified by police for a car-bombing incident in Barrie last fall.

Barrie police say a car parked in an outdoor parking lot was targeted Sept. 27 shortly before 3 a.m.

A short distance away from the car, police found an unexploded improvised explosive (IED) device in an adjacent garden.

Detectives from the Barrie Police Service Major Crime Unit say they have identified a suspect.

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating 36-year-old William Ivan Downey, who is presently wanted for his involvement in the early September morning explosion.

He is believed to be somewhere in the Greater Toronto Area, with a strong belief that he could be somewhere in Toronto, York Region, or Durham Region.

Police are sharing pictures of Downey and believe that he may have changed his appearance by shaving his head.

He is described as five foot five inches, 160 lbs, with a slim build and a full beard.

Given the nature of the pending charges, police are warning anyone who knows William Ivan Downey's whereabouts not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

If you have information, you can also contact the Barrie Police Service tip line at 705-725-7025 Ext 2160 or the lead investigator Det. Const. Howe.