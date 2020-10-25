BARRIE -- Barrie Police say they are looking to the public to help locate a vehicle wanted for a fail to remain in the city's south end.

According to a police tweet, at 1 a.m. on Saturday, a grey 2008-2012 Hyundai Genesis "drove up onto a residential property, struck a bell box, & sign post" on Sovereign's Gate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police or email 6150@barriepolice.ca.