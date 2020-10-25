Advertisement
Barrie Police searching for a vehicle wanted in a fail to remain
Published Sunday, October 25, 2020 6:08PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, October 25, 2020 6:30PM EDT
An image of a 2008-2012 Hyundai Genesis police say is wanted after a fail to remain on Sovereign's Gate on Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Barrie Police)
BARRIE -- Barrie Police say they are looking to the public to help locate a vehicle wanted for a fail to remain in the city's south end.
According to a police tweet, at 1 a.m. on Saturday, a grey 2008-2012 Hyundai Genesis "drove up onto a residential property, struck a bell box, & sign post" on Sovereign's Gate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police or email 6150@barriepolice.ca.