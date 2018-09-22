

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





A 23-year-old Barrie man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in the city’s downtown core on Friday night.

The altercation happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the Collier Street and Clapperton Street area.

First responders arrived on scene to find a 32-year-old Barrie man suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Barrie Police officers spent most of Friday night canvassing the area, speaking with witnesses, and processing evidence at the scene. About a half a block of Collier Street was shut for several hours for the investigation.

Officers arrested the suspect on Saturday morning around 11 a.m. in the Toronto and Dunlop Street area.

His name has not been made public, but he’s been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and three counts of failure to comply with probation.

Police say the two men knew each other, and believe the victim was targeted.