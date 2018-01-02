Featured
Barrie Police locate missing Innisfil woman
Barrie police have located Pauline Strangemore, 55, of Innisfil after she was reported missing. (Barrie Police)
Barrie Police have located a missing Innisfil woman.
Pauline Strangemore, 55, was reported missing after she left on Friday December 29, 2017 to visit a friend in Toronto, but never arrived and didn't contact family or friends.
Police are thanking the public for their help in locating Strangemore.