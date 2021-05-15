Advertisement
Barrie police investigating stabbing incident Saturday afternoon
Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 6:00PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, May 15, 2021 6:05PM EDT
Barrie police are investigating a stabbing incident on Blake Street on May 15 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating a stabbing incident outside the city's downtown core.
According to police, it happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Blake Street.
One person was sent to RVH; however, the extent of his injuries is not known. Another male is reportedly in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.
