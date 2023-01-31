Barrie police investigating collision on Essa Road and Highway 400 ramp

Motor vehicle collision on Essa road in Barrie. January 31. 2023 (Michael Chorney) Motor vehicle collision on Essa road in Barrie. January 31. 2023 (Michael Chorney)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver