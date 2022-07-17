Barrie police assisting Anishinabek police in search for missing woman
Barrie police assisting Anishinabek police in search for missing woman
Barrie police are helping another police service in trying to locate a missing woman who was recently seen in the area.
According to Barrie Police, 27-year-old Eva Bennett Guenette has been missing for five days. The Anishinabek Police Service has been looking for her for a few days.
A tweet by The Barrie Police Service says they are assisting with the investigation as Guenette was seen in Barrie a few weeks ago.
Anyone with any information about her location is asked to contact 911 immediately.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman: police
Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
Second COVID-19 booster shot increases protection against severe illness with some Omicron variants: U.S. study
A study looking at the effectiveness of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, run by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has found that a second booster shot of an mRNA vaccine has significant effectiveness against severe illness with some Omicron variants.
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
Rage Against the Machine calls for Indigenous 'land back' at Canadian show
At this year's Bluesfest in Ottawa, rap-rock band Rage Against the Machine used their performance to highlight the violence experienced by Indigenous people across Canada.
Next Jan. 6 hearing to show Donald Trump's 'dereliction of duty'
A U.S. House committee's prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-U.S. President Donald Trump's 'dereliction of duty' on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection, with new witnesses detailing his failure to stem an angry mob storming the U.S. Capitol, committee members said Sunday.
Patrick Brown's disqualification may shake up Conservative leadership vote: analyst
The recent disqualification of Patrick Brown has forced a recalibration of the Conservative Party leadership race, as other campaigns seek votes from Brown's supporters, according to political analyst Lori Turnbull.
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., grows to 1,700 hectares; First Nation works to salvage food
The acting chief of the Lytton First Nation says about 30 evacuees briefly returned home in an effort to salvage food they left behind in freezers when a wildfire broke out Thursday 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, B.C.
Atlantic
-
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
-
'Morale is at an all-time low': Staffing shortages hit N.S. daycares as province expands public system
As Nova Scotia expands its publicly-funded daycare system, operators are sounding the alarm about staffing shortages.
-
'It's amazing': Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S., for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University's Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town's population.
Montreal
-
Unusually high number of sick kids bring Montreal ER to 'critical level'
The Montreal Children's Hospital said it is turning some patients away and that nurses have cut their vacations short as the emergency room has become filled in recent days with 'a significantly higher number of sick and seriously ill children.'
-
Seaplane crash in Mauricie, Que. leaves one dead, thousands without power
A 63-year-old man has died following a seaplane crash in Quebec's Mauricie region Sunday afternoon.
-
'History is going to judge all of us:' Montrealers protest Ottawa's plan to return Russian pipeline parts
Around 100 demonstrators gathered Sunday in Montreal's Phillips Square in protest of Ottawa's decision to send repaired parts of a Russian gas pipeline to Germany, violating its economic sanctions.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
-
Gee-Gees concerned over athletic future after uOttawa cuts Track and Field funding
Just weeks before the new school year, University of Ottawa athletes are learning that the Varsity Track and Field team is being downgraded; the result of a funding cut after the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Murder charge laid in Lowertown fatal shooting
Ottawa police say a suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Vuyo Kashe, 36, in Lowertown Friday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
-
Man seriously injured in Danforth shooting
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on The Danforth.
-
Police investigating double shooting inside King West nightclub
A man is in hospital undergoing emergency surgery for critical injuries he sustained during a shooting inside a King West nightclub early Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Guelph Lake closed for missing swimmer search
The main beach at Guelph Lake Conservation Area has been shut down as emergency crews search for a missing swimmer.
-
COVID-19 vaccine prep, Magic: The Gathering theft, business forced to move: Top stories of the week
Preparation in Waterloo-Wellington for the latest COVID-19 vaccine rollout, $200,000 worth of items stolen from a board game café, and a Waterloo business forced to move for trail upgrades round out the top stories of the week.
-
Kitchener man found lying in road with stab wounds
A Kitchener man was found lying in the road near the intersection of Westmount Road and Gage Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Waterloo regional police.
London
-
Homicide suspect arrested, Sunday
Police say they still consider 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum to be "armed and dangerous", but are now calling the homicide "an isolated incident."
-
Wingham 'rolls out' for first ever 'Ride for Dad'
Riders from across Midwestern Ontario hit the highways around Wingham this weekend in support of Prostate Cancer research and awareness.
-
Woman in critical condition after crash south of St. Thomas
A two vehicle crash has sent one woman to hospital in London, Ont. in critical condition
Northern Ontario
-
New wildfire in Sudbury district
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a new wildfire in the northeast region late Saturday afternoon.
-
Shootings, abortion, Trump: Are fed-up Americans getting serious about getting out?
Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show a fairly steady increase in the number of people from the U.S. who were granted permanent residence in Canada each year since 2015. After a sharp decline during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of successful U.S. applicants reached 11,950 in 2021.
-
Sault Ste. Marie Pridefest 2022 begins
Sault Ste. Marie's 9th annual Pridefest is officially underway. Members of the local LGBT2SQI+ community and their allies gathered at city hall for a flag raising ceremony to kick off this week's events. For some, Pridefest offers a chance for people to share their experiences and show support for one another.
Windsor
-
Leamington restaurant owner fined $20K, pleads guilty to Reopening Ontario Act charges
A Leamington restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to multiple charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and has been slapped with a $20,000 fine.
-
One person injured during shooting in downtown Windsor
Windsor police are investigating a shooting downtown in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue.
-
Kingsville custom car a hit at local Hot Wheels competition
"Dragula 2.0" is a road-worthy hot-rod that was designed and fabricated by students at Kingsville District High School
Calgary
-
Cody Ridsdale, chuckwagon driver, struck by vehicle outside Calgary bar
A chuckwagon driver was among the group of people who were struck by what police are calling an impaired driver outside a Calgary bar.
-
Blake Shelton performs on Stampede stage while Gwen Stefani surprises fans
Blake Shelton, a Calgary Stampede favourite, took the stage on Saturday, performing in front of a sold-out crowd, but many people are still talking about the surprise performance by his wife Gwen Stefani.
-
Headaches aside, this Calgary ice cream eating contest was a blast
There was a sweet competition in Calgary this weekend, and some perfect weather to enjoy it too.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Fire Department makes water rescue after 'party island' mishap
One person was brought back to shore unharmed after going missing near Poplar Bluffs.
-
Brits by the Bess car show takes over downtown Saskatoon
There was a British invasion of sorts in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday with roughly 60 classic cars using up the space in front of the Delta Bessborough Hotel for the 22nd running of Brits by the Bess.
-
Saskatoon police to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting near Belle Plaine
An officer involved shooting on Highway 1 on Sunday has left a 27-year-old-man dead.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Riverboat sets sail again
The Edmonton Riverboat returned, fully loaded with passengers, to the North Saskatchewan river.
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
-
Man charged after firing gun inside home: RCMP
RCMP laid charges against a 32-year-old man after a gun was fired at least once inside a home at Fishing Lake on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'should have been stopped a long time ago': park board commissioner
This week is the final chance for Vancouver residents to have their say on how traffic should move through Stanley Park before the fall election.
-
$625/month for a 60-square-foot sleeping pod? That's what's being advertised in Metro Vancouver
Craigslist postings for relatively affordable shared accommodation in Metro Vancouver can include anything from tiny windowless dens to parked travel trailers. But a recent posting may be a first for the region.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose in B.C. last week, but not everywhere in the province
With B.C. in the midst of another wave of COVID-19 infections, the number of patients in hospital with the disease has risen quickly over the last two weeks. The increase hasn't been evenly distributed across regions, however.