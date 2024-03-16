BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie Native Friendship Centre holds fire safety event

    An event focusing on fire safety and prevention was held at the Barrie Native Friendship Centre on Saturday.

    The event was a partnership between the Rama Fire Department and the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, and its goal was to give families the necessary tips to stay safe at home.

    "We talk about home escape planning, fire safety drills and the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home, and families asked us a variety of questions that we answered for them," said Ashley Noganosh, Deputy Fire Chief of Rama Fire and Rescue Service.

    Saturday's event marked the first time the Barrie Native Friendship Centre has partnered with local fire departments for a fire safety event.

    "It is important to include indigenous partnerships and give people fire plans or tips so that people, young and old, stay safe," said Kelly Stringer, coordinator of the Barrie Native Friendship Centre.

    Stringer says the fire safety event has the potential to save lives, and she hopes to plan more events in the future.

