Barrie Native Friendship Centre holds fire safety event
An event focusing on fire safety and prevention was held at the Barrie Native Friendship Centre on Saturday.
The event was a partnership between the Rama Fire Department and the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, and its goal was to give families the necessary tips to stay safe at home.
"We talk about home escape planning, fire safety drills and the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home, and families asked us a variety of questions that we answered for them," said Ashley Noganosh, Deputy Fire Chief of Rama Fire and Rescue Service.
Saturday's event marked the first time the Barrie Native Friendship Centre has partnered with local fire departments for a fire safety event.
"It is important to include indigenous partnerships and give people fire plans or tips so that people, young and old, stay safe," said Kelly Stringer, coordinator of the Barrie Native Friendship Centre.
Stringer says the fire safety event has the potential to save lives, and she hopes to plan more events in the future.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A volcano in Iceland is erupting for the fourth time in 3 months, sending plumes of lava skywards
A volcano in Iceland erupted Saturday evening for the fourth time in three months, sending orange jets of lava into the night sky.
Montreal Canadiens head coach St-Louis taking indefinite leave for family reasons
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away, the Canadiens said Saturday.
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
119-year-old temperature record among more than a dozen broken in Canada
Warm weather in led to broken records on both Canadian coasts, including one set more than 100 years ago.
U.S. man arrested, accused of killing stepmother, teenage sister, mother of his children
A man suspected of killing three family members in their Philadelphia-area homes Saturday was arrested in New Jersey after evading law enforcement for hours as police mobilized across two states, shutting down a parade and an amusement park and ordering some residents to stay in their homes.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
How cities in southern Ontario are preparing for St. Patrick’s Day street parties
A roundup of how communities across southwestern Ontario are preparing for unsanctioned St. Patrick's Day street parties.
-
Former employees rallying outside Dutchie’s store allege they’re owed wages
With new allegations emerging about a Kitchener, Ont. grocery store, some former employees made their complaints known – in person.
-
College Royal celebrates 100 years of bringing agricultural life to the city
The College Royal returned to the University of Guelph this weekend, but this year’s event was extra special – the agricultural tradition is celebrating its 100th year in the community.
London
-
Man dies in motorcycle crash overnight in northwest London, Ont.
One man is dead and a female passenger was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an overnight motorcycle crash in London’s northwest end.
-
'Undetermined amount' of diesel fuel enters Thames River, storm sewer following Friday morning collision
If you smelled diesel fuel near the Thames River over the past two days you weren’t imagining things, as the city had to remediate a diesel spill following a vehicle collision Friday morning.
-
50 years later: Lambton County OPP renew appeal for information on anniversary of Sarnia, Ont. teen’s death
50 years after Sarnia teenager Karen Caughlin was struck by a vehicle and killed, OPP are renewing their appeal to the public in the hopes of finding her killer.
Windsor
-
2 more youths arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism
Two 14-year-old youths have been arrested in connection to a group assault on a teenager with autism at a Windsor, Ont. shopping mall bus stop last weekend.
-
Correctional officer stabbed by inmate at Windsor, Ont. jail with makeshift weapon
A correctional officer at a Windsor detention facility was attacked by an inmate wielding a makeshift weapon, sustaining injuries to his cheek and neck area, according to the union representing employees at the jail.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Cleanup underway after car drives through bulk foods store in Windsor, Ont.
Cleanup is underway Saturday after a vehicle crashed through the front of a Windsor Bulk Barn store.
Northern Ontario
-
Provincial police release new details in recent northern Ont. shooting death
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a shooting death in West Nipissing that occurred Wednesday.
-
119-year-old temperature record among more than a dozen broken in Canada
Warm weather in led to broken records on both Canadian coasts, including one set more than 100 years ago.
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Hwy. 17 reopens after being closed due to bad weather
Highway 17 has reopened after poor weather conditions closed part of the road way Saturday morning for almost two hours.
-
Sault police hope new video attracts new recruits
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is ramping up its recruitment efforts through the release of a new video.
-
Manitoulin Health Centre affected by phone, Internet outage
The Mindemoya Site of Manitoulin Health Centre has been hit by the landline telephone and Internet outage affecting the Island.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days.
-
Yangtze Restaurant property up for sale after 4 decades in business
Yangtze Restaurant, a popular fixture in the heart of Ottawa's Chinatown for over 40 years, is up for sale.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens head coach St-Louis taking indefinite leave for family reasons
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away, the Canadiens said Saturday.
-
Teens arrested after taking police on two-hour chase in stolen vehicle in Montreal area
Two teenagers took several police services on a two-hour chase in a stolen vehicle in and around the Montreal area early Saturday morning.
-
Series of costly losses in 2023 contributed to Just for Laughs insolvency: report
A report filed in Quebec Superior Court details the reasons behind the financial troubles that led the parent company of the Just for Laughs comedy festivals to cancel its flagship event and seek protection from its creditors.
Toronto
-
Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
-
Here's what Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants from Justin Trudeau's government ahead of budgets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week asking for billions of dollars worth of investments as both governments work towards their 2024 budgets.
-
Do you have a video doorbell? Some models can be hacked
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
Atlantic
-
Halifax healthcare facility relocates some patients after flooding
Several patients of Halifax mental health and addictions services centre are being transferred to other facilities following a flood on Friday afternoon.
-
Empowering Women in Business 2024 conference begins in Saint John
The two day premier entrepreneurship event in the region offers women a chance to learn and network with one another to help reach greater heights.
-
52-year-old man arrested following alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S.
A 52-year-old man is in custody after an alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S., Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainians in Winnipeg rally against Russian captivity, mark grim anniversary
Members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community gathered near Portage and Main this weekend to remind people the war in Ukraine is still ongoing.
-
Winnipeg Trails reflects on ‘winter that wasn’t really winter’ after mild season
Organizers behind some of Winnipeg’s most iconic winter activities are looking back at what they’re calling an “unusual” season.
-
Annual Read-a-thon aims to inspire young readers, newcomers
Students as young as two years old had the chance to read to some of Manitoba’s litigators Saturday, as part of an annual event aimed at inspiring a passion for literacy.
Calgary
-
Neighbours in Calgary armed standoff ‘wondered what was going on’
The morning after a 30-hour armed standoff ended with one man dead, several Calgary residents of the neighbourhood that was forced to shelter in place said that while they were shocked by the incident, they believe Calgary police handled it properly.
-
Lethbridge man, 20, faces multiple charges after recording himself shooting out of moving vehicles
A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to a complaint about firearms offences that took place in late February.
-
Calgary playoff hopes take a hit as Oil Kings dominate late in 6-2 win in Edmonton
The Hitmen got off to a fast start Friday night in Edmonton, but soon came crashing back to earth as they lost to the Oil Kings 6-2.
Edmonton
-
4 Edmontonians make final list of NDP leadership candidates
The Alberta NDP announced the final list of leadership candidates Friday night, and four of them are from Edmonton.
-
Residents get first look at Red Deer Regional Hospital redevelopment
More than two years after it was announced, the first designs for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre redevelopment have been released.
-
CSU 52, library workers to receive 6.25% increase, $1k lump sum under tentative agreement with city
The union representing city and library workers has shared more information on a tentative deal reached to avoid a strike.
Regina
-
Annual Neil Squire Society's 'Princess Ball' returns to Regina
It was quite the fairy tale Saturday at the Conexus Arts Centre as all the classic storybook Princesses and Princes were in Regina for the 4th annual ‘Princess Ball.’
-
Rural communities in Sask. concerned about ability to maintain vital services
Saskatchewan rural communities are concerned about their ability to maintain vital services. The number of nurses working in rural areas has declined 21 per cent since 2018.
-
Dancers honour Ukrainian heritage at annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival in Regina
The annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival kicked off this week in Regina.
Saskatoon
-
‘We are a better community because of him’: Saskatoon mourns generous philanthropist
91-year-old Leslie Dubé died on Wednesday, leaving a legacy through community support.
-
Pothole season arrives as Saskatoon gears up for spring melt
Saskatoon received over 50 centimetres of snow in the first week of March and there is still a lot of snow piled on residential and business properties, the city said.
-
‘It was my dream’: Sask. singer takes stage on Canada’s Got Talent
An Indigenous singer from Prince Albert will make her debut on the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent on March 26th.
Vancouver
-
A&W employee injured after vehicle crashes into North Vancouver restaurant
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a driver crashed into a fast food restaurant in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon.
-
Heat records fall in 10 B.C. communities Friday
The warm weekend that was forecasted for B.C. has arrived, and 10 communities experienced their hottest March 15 on record Friday, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Senior pedestrian succumbs to injuries after crash: Chilliwack RCMP
An elderly man who was struck by a driver in Chilliwack earlier this week has died, Mounties said.
Vancouver Island
-
Heat records fall in 10 B.C. communities Friday
The warm weekend that was forecasted for B.C. has arrived, and 10 communities experienced their hottest March 15 on record Friday, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Unplanned outage' caused 911 delays in B.C. Saturday, E-Comm says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider says an "unplanned outage" caused delays for callers Saturday morning.
-
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.