Barrie minor hockey player raises money to support ALS to honour grandmother
Local minor hockey player Caden Campbell has been doing something special to honour his late grandmother.
She passed away from ALS last year, which inspired Campbell to start a Buck-A-Puck for ALS fundraiser in the fall.
The 11-year-old has since raised over $2,300 in support of the ALS Canada Research Program.
"I was inspired to raise money for ALS, so less people have to go through ALS like my nana did," Caden stated.
"It was her dying wish to push for that... to advocate and grow awareness of it," revealed Caden's father, Carey Campbell. "[Caden] pushed real hard. He does it through his Instagram stories and a number of ways."
"It's a big accomplishment, and I think my dad would be proud that I did that for her," Caden added.
His father concurred. "I'm proud of him. Big time."
Caden hopes to reach the 3-thousand dollar mark by the time his campaign ends at the end of February.
But on Saturday afternoon, National Training Rinks in Barrie donated an ice slot for Caden to share with two Buck-A-Puck co-founders.
"We started this charity because our coach passed away from ALS, and it was definitely really devastating," stated Josh Lopez, one of the 14-year-old co-founders. "We wanted to do something in his honour."
Since its 2022 inception, Buck-A-Puck has raised over $130,000 in support of the ALS Society of Canada.
"I feel really proud," said Liam Muffitt, one of the other co-founders. "Caden and his family have done a really great job in raising money and helping support Buck-A-Puck."
The third co-founder, George Daly, could not attend the private ice session. The three young teenagers all played minor hockey together in Toronto.
"These little athletes are showing that you can use sport to make a difference," said Liam's mother, Heather Muffitt.
Josh and Liam agreed that the sky is the limit regarding how much Buck-A-Puck can raise to support ALS research.
They even hope to receive support from the National Hockey League someday.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
New opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl circulating in Quebec: public health
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
Taylor Swift reaches LAX in journey from Tokyo to Super Bowl, online sleuths say. Will she make it?
On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've identified Swift's private jet, labeled 'The Football Era.' It arrived from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Los Angeles' LAX airport just after 3:30 p.m. local time.
Baby in Kansas City, Missouri, dies after her mother mistakenly put her in an oven
An infant in Kansas City, Missouri, died when her mother mistakenly put her down for a nap in an oven, a prosecutor said Saturday. The mother has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
Wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr. charged with assault after fight at high school game
The wife and daughter of John Gotti Jr., the namesake son of the notorious New York mob boss John "Dapper Don" Gotti, are facing assault charges stemming from a fistfight with a woman at a high school basketball game on Long Island.
The most expensive zip-tie: W5's hidden cameras catch repair company in action
CTV W5 unveils the worst offenders when it comes to responding to Better Business Bureau complaints.
'There's an opportunity to divorce themselves': Strategists weigh in on future of Liberal-NDP deal
With NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting the Liberals 'on notice' that it could be a deal breaker if they don't deliver on a pharmacare framework by March 1, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period weigh in on the future of the parties' confidence-and-supply agreement.
President Joe Biden to travel to East Palestine next week, a year after derailment
President Joe Biden will travel to East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday, about a year after a Norfolk Southern train there derailed and spilled a cocktail of hazardous chemicals that caught fire.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green Party calls for opposition status after byelection win
The P.E.I. Green Party has written a letter to the speaker of the legislature asking to be recognized as the official opposition ahead of the P.E.I. Liberals, who currently hold the job.
-
Heavy snow falling off roof onto propane line caused Cape Breton seniors home blast
The acting fire chief in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says an explosion that damaged a seniors residence and seriously injured one person was likely caused by snow sliding off a roof and damaging a propane tank line.
-
N.S. Liberals promise to cut HST by two percentage points if elected
Nova Scotia's Liberal leader is committing to cut the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax by two percentage points if his party wins the next general election.
Montreal
-
Demolishing Montreal Olympic Stadium would be costly, but experts question $2B price
Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less.
-
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
-
New opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl circulating in Quebec: public health
A synthetic opioid 25 times more powerful than fentanyl has made its way to the Quebec City region, where public health officials reported Saturday they have detected the dangerous compound in pale green tablets that mimic the appearance of other prescription opioids.
Ottawa
-
O-Train disruptions continue in the east end as OC Transpo investigates overhead wire damage
Damage to the overhead wire system on the Confederation Line LRT has caused some service disruptions in the east end on Saturday. .
-
Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec
A wide-ranging update to Quebec's pet welfare rules took effect across the province on Saturday, banning four cosmetic surgeries and setting new standards for the care of several mammal species.
-
City of Pembroke to go ahead with $1.4 million pool renovations
Pembroke's Kinsmen Community Pool remains closed, but may be reopening sooner than anticipated.
Toronto
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Police looking for suspect who allegedly struck man with wooden object on TTC subway
Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted another man on board a TTC subway train.
-
Three people sent to hospital following collision in Scarborough
Three people have been hospitalized following a fiery collision in Scarborough.
Kitchener
-
Local and nation-wide rallies demand action against grocery price gouging
Rallies took place nationwide on Saturday, as concerned citizens demanded “the biggest grocery chains to stop price gouging hardworking Canadians.”
-
Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.
-
Thousands of athletes take to the mat in Kitchener for Cheer Evolution’s Ontario Championships
For cheer enthusiasts and athletes alike, Cheer Evolution’s Ontario Championships is one of the main events marked on their calendars.
London
-
'Suspicious Fire': London Fire Department investigating blaze in east London, Ont.
London Fire Department (LFD) investigators are looking into the origin, cause, and circumstances of a fire at a hair salon in the east end of the city.
-
Ceremony to honour Logan Hunter held at Knights’ game Friday
The London Knights hosted the Windsor Spitfires Friday night at Budweiser Gardens. Easton Cowan extended his point streak to 20 games, the longest in the OHL this season.
-
'Come in out of the Cold': London Jewish Community offering free meal Sunday
In preparation for the holiday of Purim, the London Jewish Community Centre (LJCC) is inviting guests to enjoy a free hot meal and select from a range of donated clothes and toiletries.
Northern Ontario
-
Impassable winter roads create 'dire' situation for Ontario First Nations: NAN
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support.
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Sault police lay manslaughter charge in fatal overdose
In what is believed to be a first for the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, officers have charged a 41-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with an almost year-long drug trafficking investigation.
Windsor
-
Police seek public’s assistance in search for wanted man from Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are seeking assistance to locate a male wanted on multiple charges.
-
Windsor blind hockey program wants more people to sign up no matter their level of vision
As someone who struggles with distance vision, 25-year-old Tessa Rankin assumed playing hockey is something she would 'never do in a million years.'
-
Ontario teachers to get 2.75 per cent retroactive pay due to Bill 124
A third-party arbitrator has awarded Ontario elementary and high school teachers additional retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped their salary increases at one per cent for three years.
Calgary
-
Rally to recall Mayor Gondek held at City Hall
A rally calling for the recall of Mayor Jyoti Gondek was held Saturday afternoon outside Calgary City Hall, drawing over a hundred people who lined up to sign petitions.
-
Every Child Matters hockey game brings education and culture to the Saddledome
The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services honoured Indigenous culture and history through their fourth annual Every Child Matters hockey game Saturday.
-
Weegar racks up first career hat trick as Flames topple Islanders 5-2
MacKenzie Weegar scored three goals, leading the Calgary Flames past the New York Islanders 5-2 Saturday afternoon in Elmont, New York.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.
-
-
Sask. Chief Coroner reflects on decades of public service
Saskatchewan’s Chief Coroner Clive Weighill is set to retire at the end of this month, after decades of public service.
Edmonton
-
2 Beaumont homes targeted in early morning BB gun shootings: RCMP
RCMP are investigating after two Beaumont homes were reportedly targeted in attacks with a BB gun Saturday morning.
-
Chinatown welcomes new year with new 2-day market
With the new moon comes a new market in Edmonton.
-
2-alarm fire forces evacuation of south Edmonton apartment building Saturday
A fire forced residents of a Queen Alexandra apartment building from their homes Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
'Exploiting these women for a profit': Richmond city councillor wants crackdown on illegal massage parlours
In recent months, Richmond bylaw officers, accompanied by RCMP, have targeted massage studios for breaking various rules. One city councillor is calling for more enforcement, while sex worker advocates cry foul.
-
Snowfall warnings issued for B.C. Interior
Snowfall warnings were issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday.
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.