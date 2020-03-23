BARRIE -- Barrie's mayor Jeff Lehman has declared a state of emergency after reports that the community transmittal of COVID-19 is present in our city.

The mayor made the decision based on advice from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner. According to the health unit's top doctor, the city has reached a "critical juncture" in the progression of the virus.

"We are sending our strongest possible message to our residents to stay home and to change their behaviour," Lehman said in a statement on Monday. "Please help fight COVID-19. Please share and support our brave health care workers and everyone working to fight this virus."

The declaration will give the city additional powers and resources to protect its residents during these unprecedented times.

The City of Barrie's declaration aligns with the province's emergency declaration made March 17, 2020.

The city will continue to make updates to its website as the situation changes.

Oro-Medonte also joined the list of municipalities across the region that have declared a state of emergency.

In a release on Monday from the township, Mayor Harry Hughes said being diligent about "social distancing, ensuring proper and enhanced hand-washing, and limiting exposure among groups," is essential to limit the spread of the virus.