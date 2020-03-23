BARRIE -- The City of Barrie, in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has made the tough decision to close all municipal playground equipment and waterfront fitness equipment effective immediately.

The off-leash dog parks remain open at this time. However, signage is being placed at both sites reminding visitors to use extra precaution during this time.

The city says these measures are in place because the equipment cannot be regularly sanitized and will further promote social distancing as recommended by public health.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit recommends that while outside you make sure to avoid crowds and maintain a distance of two metres from those around you.

The city will continually update its website as the situation changes.

Late this afternoon, Springwater Township also closed all parks and outdoor fitness equipment to help reduce the spread of the virus.