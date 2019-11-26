"This win feels good," says Barrie's Mario Loureiro, who is walking away $100,000 richer after winning with Encore.

The 59-year-old matched six of seven Encore numbers in exact order to win the Nov. 18th daily grand draw.

"I found out about my big win when I stopped at the gas station to buy a Lotto Max ticket," Loureiro admits he was nervous after learning he was a winner.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Bayfield Street in Barrie.