Barrie man 'feels good' after winning $100K with Encore
Mario Loureiro, 59, of Barrie holds his $100,000 cheque presented to him at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (Supplied)
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 2:09PM EST
"This win feels good," says Barrie's Mario Loureiro, who is walking away $100,000 richer after winning with Encore.
The 59-year-old matched six of seven Encore numbers in exact order to win the Nov. 18th daily grand draw.
"I found out about my big win when I stopped at the gas station to buy a Lotto Max ticket," Loureiro admits he was nervous after learning he was a winner.
The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Bayfield Street in Barrie.