    • Barrie man celebrates $1 million lottery win nearly a year after saying ‘yes’ to Encore

    Kanthasamy Thirumaran, 45, of Barrie, Ont., holds his big cheque after winning with Encore in the Mar. 15, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw. (OLG) Kanthasamy Thirumaran, 45, of Barrie, Ont., holds his big cheque after winning with Encore in the Mar. 15, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw. (OLG)
    A Barrie resident is now celebrating after winning $1 million.

    Kanthasamy Thirumaran said he picked up a lottery ticket for the March 15, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw, left it at home and forgot about it for nearly a year.

    "I found it while cleaning the house and checked it on the OLG app. I thought I won $1,000 at first, then I realized it was $1 million," the 45-year-old sales assistant said.

    The new millionaire said he plans to pay off his mortgage, invest in his children’s education and might plan a vacation.

    Thirumaran matched all seven of his seven Encore numbers in exact order.

    The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on The Run on Eglinton Avenue in Scarborough.

    Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played with most lottery games for an extra dollar. There are Encore draws daily. 

