A Barrie man has been arrested on Friday night, in connection with two separate incidents of sexual assault in Barrie’s east end.



“We have one person in custody, a 20-year-old Barrie resident,” said Peter Leon of the Barrie Police. “(He) has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. That individual was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court again in early February.”



According to Barrie Police, both female victims were sexually assaulted while walking on pathways. The first incident occurred January 2, on the north end of Cheltenham Road, while the second happened January 7 on Dunsmore Lane.



Police are reminding people to be aware of their safety at all times and to not travel alone in secluded or poorly lit areas.