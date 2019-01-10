

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are investigating after two sexual assaults were reported in the east end of the city.

Officers say in the first incident a woman was walking on the pathway at the north end of Cheltenham Road on January 2 just before 7 p.m. when she was sexually assaulted.

The second incident also occurred on a pathway, this time on Dunsmore Lane. Police say the victim was walking on the path on Monday afternoon, just after 3, when she was also sexually assaulted.

Police believe the same person is responsible for both assaults.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man, approximately 20-years-old, 5’8” to 5’10” tall with a large build. He has short, dark hair and is unshaven.

Anyone with information, or who may have home security video of the area, is asked to contact police.