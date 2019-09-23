

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police arrested a Barrie man following an alleged stabbing over the weekend that sent one person to a Toronto trauma centre.

Officers say the incident happened on the front lawn of a residence in Letitia Heights in the city's west end around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say two men were fighting when the accused intervened and supposedly stabbed the victim with a knife.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene. He is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon; he has been released from custody with a future court date.

The victim's condition has since stabilized.