Barrie man arrested for alleged stabbing in city's west end
Barrie police investigate an alleged stabbing on Hemingway Crescent in the city's west end on Sat., Sept. 21, 2019 (CTV News Barrie)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 12:00PM EDT
Police arrested a Barrie man following an alleged stabbing over the weekend that sent one person to a Toronto trauma centre.
Officers say the incident happened on the front lawn of a residence in Letitia Heights in the city's west end around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say two men were fighting when the accused intervened and supposedly stabbed the victim with a knife.
The 23-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene. He is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon; he has been released from custody with a future court date.
The victim's condition has since stabilized.