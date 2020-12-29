BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police charged a Barrie man with impaired driving after they say he was passed out in his vehicle in the middle of an intersection in King Township.

According to police, the incident happened Monday around 12:30 a.m. at Keele Street and King Road.

Police say a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun.

On top of the impaired offence, the 33-year-old Barrie man was charged with careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing an illegal loaded weapon, possession of Fentanyl, among others.

Police say the investigation led them to a Barrie residence on Dunsmore Lane where officers found an indoor marijuana grow operation.

The investigation continues, and police urge anyone with information to come forward.