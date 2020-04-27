BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday for a total of 259 cases.

To date, 137 people have recovered from the virus, while eight remain in the hospital. Fifteen people have died in the region from complications due to COVID-19.

Owen Hill Care Community, located in downtown Barrie, is the latest long-term care facility to declare an outbreak of the virus, according to the health unit.

One staff member and a man in his 80s who lives at the facility have tested positive, the health unit confirmed.

The Bradford Valley Care Community long-term care home has another confirmed case, a woman in her 70s.

The Bradford home has had 34 residents diagnosed with COVID-19. Seven of those have died from the virus.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 424 new cases on Monday, with 57 more deaths.

The province has seen growth rates fall over several days, prompting Premier Doug Ford to unveil a three-stage plan to reopen the economy this afternoon.

The province declared a state of emergency in mid-March to help curb the spread of the virus, ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses.

The province has also introduced a $17-billion relief package that includes an influx of cash for the health sector, direct payments for parents and tax breaks for businesses.