BARRIE -- As some businesses begin to reopen to the public, the city of Barrie's landfill will start to allow drop-offs of specific items.

Beginning Thursday, the city will open the landfill for urgent and essential use only.

The city says this means waste that needs to be disposed of immediately because of legal proceedings, such as estate closures, separation resolutions, evictions and real estate transactions, or waste from a recent fire, flood or severe weather event will be accepted.

Lineups of anxious customers have been the norm since businesses reopened, and the city says residents should expect the same at the landfill.

With COVID-19 safety measures in place, the dump will not accept cash payments or mattresses and clothing until further notice.

The city says residents in need of recycling boxes or green bins can have them delivered to their home by calling 705-739-4219.

The landfill will be open five days a week, Tuesday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility will open on Saturdays only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Regular fees will apply.