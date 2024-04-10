BARRIE
    • Barrie, Innisfil join Self-Serve Lottery Terminals (SSTs) pilot project

    File photo of Lotto 6/49 tickets. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume) File photo of Lotto 6/49 tickets. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume)
    The new-age ATMs dole out lottery tickets.

    Eight of these new ATMs, or Self-Serve Lottery Terminals (SSTs), run by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), are being installed across Barrie and Innisfil to ease lottery ticket buyers' purchases.

    Run as a pilot project across the GTA, the terminals allow customers to use a debit or credit card to buy national and regional lottery games, as well as the most popular INSTANT tickets.

    "OLG continues to look for new ways to deliver engaging gaming experiences that create value for our retail partners and for the province of Ontario," said Nancy Kennedy, OLG's chief lottery and customer officer. "Self-serve terminals will help us meet evolving consumer and retailer preferences while maintaining a strong commitment to responsible play."

    Age verification and responsible gambling messaging are fully integrated into the SSTs. As an additional security measure, the terminals can be disabled remotely by the retailer.

    Approximately 140 SSTs will be introduced throughout the pilot project. Pilot locations are primarily in the GTA and Sault Ste. Marie and were selected based on criteria such as high traffic locations, population density and available space.

    While SSTs offer a new, convenient option, consumers will continue to have the choice to purchase lottery tickets at convenience counters or online at OLG.ca.

    The pilot is expected to run until May 2024. OLG plans to launch additional SSTs throughout the province later in 2024.

    The eight SSTs in the Barrie / Innisfil area are located at:

    • ZEHRS – Cundles Road East, Barrie
    • 400 MARKET – 201 Fairview Road, Barrie
    • DELTA BINGO BARRIE – 52 Bayfield Street, Barrie
    • MACEWEN GAS BARRIE – 652 Dunlop St. West, Barrie
    • GATEWAY CASINOS INNISFIL – 7485 5th Sideroad, Innisfil
    • ON ROUTE INNISFIL 6400 Highway 400 South, Innisfil
    • CANADIAN TIRE, 1445 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil
    • SIMPLY GAS WAYPOINT- 1496 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil

